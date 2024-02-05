'Station 19' Fans Send Toy Fire Trucks & Letters to ABC Urging Them to 'Save Station 19' in Viral Campaign!

The initiative to #SaveStation19 continues!

Following the news of Station 19 coming to an end on ABC, fans have been signing petitions and participating in grassroots campaigns to try and sway the network execs to change their mind.

Now, there’s a new initiative involving tiny fire trucks!

Keep reading to find out more…

With the fire truck fan letter initiative, fans submitted hundreds of letters and thousands of tiny toy fire trucks to the network from 35 states and 45 countries, according to a campaign video.

In the meantime, ABC is promising that they saved the hottest season for last with Station 19 (so far). Watch the final season trailer!

Thousands of fans have also signed petitions to save the show.

Watch the fan video…