Grammys 2024 Ratings: Award Show Draws Most Viewers Since 2020!

The ratings for the 2024 Grammy Awards are in!

This year’s ceremony took place on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Trevor Noah served as host for the fourth consecutive year.

The broadcast on CBS drew a huge TV audience!

Keep reading to find out more…

According to TVLine, the 2024 Grammys averaged 16.9 million viewers. This represents a 34 percent increase from last year’s show.

Sunday’s Grammy Awards also had the highest viewership numbers since 2020!

The broadcast’s audience peaked at 18.25 million viewers, which it reached around 9:45 p.m.

If you missed it, the 2024 Grammys featured tons of memorable moments. History was also made, as Taylor Swift became the first artist in history to win Album of the Year four times.

See the full list of winners at the 2024 Grammys!