'American Idol' Alum Lauren Alaina Marries Cameron Arnold After Four Years Together!

Congratulations are in order for Lauren Alaina – she’s married!

The 29-year-old American Idol season 10 runner-up married longtime love Cameron Arnold in a “big, loud” wedding on Sunday (February 4) at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in downtown Nashville, Tenn.

“Here’s the funny thing: I wanted a small wedding and Cameron wanted a big wedding. So we compromised — and had a 450-person guest list,” Lauren told People. “I think it’s just a reflection of how fortunate we are — we have a lot of people who love us and we love a lot of people.”

Famous friends in attendance included Jason and Brittany Aldean, HARDY and wife Caleigh Ryan, Lindsay Ell, and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay.

Lauren and Cameron quietly began dating in 2020 after meeting at Luke Bryan‘s Crash My Playa festival in Mexico. They went public with their relationship at the Grand Ole Opry on Nov. 19, 2022 – the night after they got engaged.

Congrats to the newlyweds!

