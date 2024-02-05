Hulu Debuts Drama-Filled New 'Vanderpump Villa' Trailer - Watch Now!

Hulu has debuted a drama-filled new trailer for Lisa Vanderpump‘s new reality show!

The restaurateur and reality star has gathered a group of servers, chefs and bartenders to work at a French estate called Chateau Rosabelle for the new series Vanderpump Villa.

Each episode will see the “elite staff as they try to provide luxurious, once-in-a-lifetime, Vanderpump-curated experiences for guests while dealing with rivalries, romances, and raucous misadventures that come from living and working together 24/7.

From firework-filled proposals and opulent events at the chateau to unbelievable excursions and outrageous confrontations in the French countryside, each day at the Chateau brings nonstop heartfelt, humorous, and heated moments, from staff and guests alike. All the while, Lisa evaluates whether this is the team to make her “pop up” experience a permanent reality and add to her ever-growing empire.

But will this unparalleled–yet unorthodox–crew be able to rise to the occasion and meet both the guests’ and Lisa’s great expectations?

Hulu has not yet released a premiere date for Vanderpump Villa.