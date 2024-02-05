Top Stories
King Charles Diagnosed with Cancer, Statement Reveals He's Undergoing Treatments & Postponing Royal Events

Jacob Elordi Allegedly Fought With Radio Producer, Under Police Investigation - Read the Transcript of the Reported Altercation

Tortured Poets Department's Release Date Could Be an Easter Egg Based on What Happened on April 19, 2023!

50 Celebs That Gave Their Children the Same Name (Including 4 Kids Named Harper & 3 Named Charlie Wolf!)

Mon, 05 February 2024

Chris Pratt Is 'Mr. P' in Pringles Super Bowl 2024 Commercial!

Chris Pratt is in a Super Bowl ad!

The 44-year-old Jurassic World star is “Mr. P” in the Pringles commercial, the mascot who has appeared on the Pringles can.

As for that mustache, he told Variety: “I grew it out and shaved down the sides, and it curled up.”

He said his wife, Katharine Schwarzenegger, told him the mustache might be good: “That’s actually a good look for a character. Have you ever played a character with that type of mustache?” he says she asked him. “I kept it. I must have posted something on social media,” he adds.

“There’s a lot going on” in the commercial, he says. “We really love this sort of post-truth theme about living in a world where suddenly someone says, ‘OK, you are Mr. P,’ and that becomes a thing. We did a lot of ad-libs,” he added.

Watch the ad, and check out all of the 2024 Super Bowl commercials!
