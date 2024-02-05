Chris Pratt Is 'Mr. P' in Pringles Super Bowl 2024 Commercial!

Chris Pratt is in a Super Bowl ad!

The 44-year-old Jurassic World star is “Mr. P” in the Pringles commercial, the mascot who has appeared on the Pringles can.

As for that mustache, he told Variety: “I grew it out and shaved down the sides, and it curled up.”

He said his wife, Katharine Schwarzenegger, told him the mustache might be good: “That’s actually a good look for a character. Have you ever played a character with that type of mustache?” he says she asked him. “I kept it. I must have posted something on social media,” he adds.

“There’s a lot going on” in the commercial, he says. “We really love this sort of post-truth theme about living in a world where suddenly someone says, ‘OK, you are Mr. P,’ and that becomes a thing. We did a lot of ad-libs,” he added.

Watch the ad, and check out all of the 2024 Super Bowl commercials!