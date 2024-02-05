Top Stories
King Charles Diagnosed with Cancer, Statement Reveals He's Undergoing Treatments &amp; Postponing Royal Events

King Charles Diagnosed with Cancer, Statement Reveals He's Undergoing Treatments & Postponing Royal Events

Jacob Elordi Allegedly Fought With Radio Producer, Under Police Investigation - Read the Transcript of the Reported Altercation

Jacob Elordi Allegedly Fought With Radio Producer, Under Police Investigation - Read the Transcript of the Reported Altercation

Tortured Poets Department's Release Date Could Be an Easter Egg Based on What Happened on April 19, 2023!

Tortured Poets Department's Release Date Could Be an Easter Egg Based on What Happened on April 19, 2023!

50 Celebs That Gave Their Children the Same Name (Including 4 Kids Named Harper &amp; 3 Named Charlie Wolf!)

50 Celebs That Gave Their Children the Same Name (Including 4 Kids Named Harper & 3 Named Charlie Wolf!)

Mon, 05 February 2024 at 6:25 pm

'Jurassic World 4' Release Date Revealed - New Movie Set to Release in 2025

'Jurassic World 4' Release Date Revealed - New Movie Set to Release in 2025

A new Jurassic World movie is coming!

The upcoming fourth entry in the Jurassic Park sequel franchise follows 2022′s Jurassic World Dominion, 2018′s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and 2015′s Jurassic World.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard have starred in all three previous movies.

In January, it was confirmed that a new film is in the works.

On Monday (February 5), the release date was revealed!

Keep reading to find out more…

The next Jurassic World movie is currently scheduled to hit theaters on July 2, 2025, Deadline reports.

Per the outlet, the upcoming film will mark the start of a new era and will not include former franchise stars Chris, Bryce, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill.

Jurassic World 4 will be directed by David Leitch.

Find out which Jurassic Park movies cost the most to make!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: YouTube / Universal Pictures
Posted to: Jurassic World, Movies