'Jurassic World 4' Release Date Revealed - New Movie Set to Release in 2025

A new Jurassic World movie is coming!

The upcoming fourth entry in the Jurassic Park sequel franchise follows 2022′s Jurassic World Dominion, 2018′s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and 2015′s Jurassic World.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard have starred in all three previous movies.

In January, it was confirmed that a new film is in the works.

On Monday (February 5), the release date was revealed!

The next Jurassic World movie is currently scheduled to hit theaters on July 2, 2025, Deadline reports.

Per the outlet, the upcoming film will mark the start of a new era and will not include former franchise stars Chris, Bryce, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill.

Jurassic World 4 will be directed by David Leitch.

