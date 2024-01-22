New 'Jurassic World' Movie in the Works, Every 'Jurassic Park' Franchise Movie Ranked From Worst to Best!

Jurassic World continues to expand!

Following 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion, Universal Pictures is developing all-new Jurassic World movie with writer David Koepp, who wrote 1993′s Jurassic Park and 1997’s Jurassic Park: The Lost World.

The project’s script is in good enough shape that the studio is talking about a potential 2025 release date, via THR.

Frank Marshall, the producer who oversaw the Jurassic World trilogy, is back producing, as well as Patrick Crowley. Steven Spielberg will executive produce via his Amblin Entertainment banner. There is no director attached yet.

The movie will allegedly launch a “new Jurassic era,” with an all-new storyline, which puts into question whether Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard would return, as well as original Jurassic Park movie stars like Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

The franchise has spawned six movies since the 1993 original movie, earning more than $6 billion worldwide. We’re taking a look at which ones are considered the best!

