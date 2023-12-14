Lisa Vanderpump's New Hulu Reality Show 'Vanderpump Villa' Reveals Cast - Meet the Staff of Chateau Rosabelle

Lisa Vanderpump has a new reality show, Vanderpump Villa, coming to Hulu and the cast has just been revealed!

The restaurateur and Vanderpump Rules star has hand-selected a new staff for her French estate Chateau Rosabelle and the new series will follow the staff as they work, live, and play.

Here’s a synopsis: Each scintillating episode follows the elite staff as they try to provide luxurious, once-in-a-lifetime, Vanderpump-curated experiences for guests while dealing with rivalries, romances, and raucous misadventures that come from living and working together 24/7.

From firework-filled proposals and opulent events at the chateau to unbelievable excursions and outrageous confrontations in the French countryside, each day at the Chateau brings nonstop heartfelt, humorous, and heated moments, from staff and guests alike. All the while, Lisa evaluates whether this is the team to make her “pop up” experience a permanent reality and add to her ever-growing empire.

But will this unparalleled–yet unorthodox–crew be able to rise to the occasion and meet both the guests’ and Lisa’s great expectations?

A release date has not been revealed, but the show will likely premiere in 2024 on Hulu!

Keep reading to meet the 12 staff members featured on Vanderpump Villa…