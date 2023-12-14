'Nine Perfect Strangers' Full Cast for Season 2 Revealed: Nicole Kidman to Be Joined by 8 New Additions

The full cast of the upcoming second season of Nine Perfect Strangers has been revealed!

Nicole Kidman is finalizing her deal to return for the second season of the Hulu series and she will be joined by eight new cast members.

Deadline reports that season two will follow “the general formula of the first installment in a new location, the Swiss Alps. Nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living with a 10-day star at a boutique wellness resort run by the resort’s director Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.”

Nine Perfect Strangers set an impressive record when it debuted in summer 2021.

