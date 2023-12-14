Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift's Birthday Party: Identifying All Of The Friends Who Celebrated Her 34th With Her

YouTuber Brooke Schofield Responds to Headlines About Matt Rife Cheating On Her, Clears the Air

Camila Cabello & Drake Spark Romance Rumors, Details Emerge About Their Time Together

Zach Braff Explains Where His Relationship Stands with Ex Florence Pugh Today, Praises Her Acting Talents

Thu, 14 December 2023 at 6:28 pm

'Nine Perfect Strangers' Full Cast for Season 2 Revealed: Nicole Kidman to Be Joined by 8 New Additions

'Nine Perfect Strangers' Full Cast for Season 2 Revealed: Nicole Kidman to Be Joined by 8 New Additions

The full cast of the upcoming second season of Nine Perfect Strangers has been revealed!

Nicole Kidman is finalizing her deal to return for the second season of the Hulu series and she will be joined by eight new cast members.

Deadline reports that season two will follow “the general formula of the first installment in a new location, the Swiss Alps. Nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living with a 10-day star at a boutique wellness resort run by the resort’s director Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.”

Nine Perfect Strangers set an impressive record when it debuted in summer 2021.

Browse through the slideshow to meet the eight new cast members…

