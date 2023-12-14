Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift's Birthday Party: Identifying All Of The Friends Who Celebrated Her 34th With Her

YouTuber Brooke Schofield Responds to Headlines About Matt Rife Cheating On Her, Clears the Air

Camila Cabello & Drake Spark Romance Rumors, Details Emerge About Their Time Together

Zach Braff Explains Where His Relationship Stands with Ex Florence Pugh Today, Praises Her Acting Talents

Victoria Beckham Reveals What Made the Spice Girls Special & If Her Beauty & Fashion Brands Were Her Ultimate Goal

Victoria Beckham Reveals What Made the Spice Girls Special & If Her Beauty & Fashion Brands Were Her Ultimate Goal

Victoria Beckham opened up about all facets of her career, and she had some interesting insight to share.

The 49-year-old was introduced to us as Posh Spice, one of the members of the mega-popular girl group the Spice Girls. She has since shifted her concentration to two other passions: Beauty and fashion.

During an interview with Allure, Victoria reflected on all that she has accomplished and how it happened.

Notably, she revealed what made the girl group, comprised of her, Emma Bunton, Mel C, Mel B and Geri Halliwell, so special that they were able to take over the world and help define a new generation of pop.

As she’s moved away from music, Victoria also explained how it became a stepping stone to what she is most passionate about.

Scroll through the slideshow for the biggest takeaways from Victoria Beckham’s interview…

