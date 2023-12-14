Victoria Beckham Reveals What Made the Spice Girls Special & If Her Beauty & Fashion Brands Were Her Ultimate Goal

Victoria Beckham opened up about all facets of her career, and she had some interesting insight to share.

The 49-year-old was introduced to us as Posh Spice, one of the members of the mega-popular girl group the Spice Girls. She has since shifted her concentration to two other passions: Beauty and fashion.

During an interview with Allure, Victoria reflected on all that she has accomplished and how it happened.

Notably, she revealed what made the girl group, comprised of her, Emma Bunton, Mel C, Mel B and Geri Halliwell, so special that they were able to take over the world and help define a new generation of pop.

As she’s moved away from music, Victoria also explained how it became a stepping stone to what she is most passionate about.

Scroll through the slideshow for the biggest takeaways from Victoria Beckham’s interview…