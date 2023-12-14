Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift's Birthday Party: Identifying All Of The Friends Who Celebrated Her 34th With Her

YouTuber Brooke Schofield Responds to Headlines About Matt Rife Cheating On Her, Clears the Air

Camila Cabello &amp; Drake Spark Romance Rumors, Details Emerge About Their Time Together

Zach Braff Explains Where His Relationship Stands with Ex Florence Pugh Today, Praises Her Acting Talents

Madonna's Set List for 2023 Celebration Tour Revealed After First U.S. Show

Madonna has officially launched the U.S. leg of her The Celebration Tour and we have the setlist from opening night.

The legendary entertainer performed a sold-out show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Wednesday night (December 13) and she added a special song to the set list for the New York City crowd.

The tour launched in London back in October and the start date for the tour was delayed by several months due to Madonna‘s hospitalization earlier this year for a serious bacterial infection.

Madonna‘s setlist for the tour includes more than 25 songs, some of which had not been performed onstage in decades.

Head inside to check out the set list…

Keep scrolling to check out the full set list…
**This set list is representative of the first show and might not be completely accurate for every show.

1. Nothing Really Matters
2. Everybody
3. Into the Groove
4. I Love New York
5. Burning Up
6. Open Your Heart
7. Holiday
8. Live to Tell
9. Like a Prayer
10. Erotica
11. Justify My Love
12. Hung Up
13. Bad Girl
14. Vogue
15. Human Nature
16. Crazy for You
17. Die Another Day
18. Don’t Tell Me
19. Mother and Father
20. I Will Survive (Gloria Gaynor cover)
21. La Isla Bonita
22. Don’t Cry for Me Argentina (from Evita)
23. Bedtime Story
24. Ray of Light
25. Rain
26. ENCORE: Bitch I’m Madonna
27. ENCORE: Celebration

THE CELEBRATION TOUR NORTH AMERICAN DATES:

Wed, Dec 13 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Thu, Dec 14 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Sat, Dec 16 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Mon, Dec 18 Washington, US Capital One Arena

Tue, Dec 19 Washington, US Capital One Arena

Mon, Jan 8 Boston, MA TD Garden

Tue, Jan 9 Boston, MA TD Garden

Thu, Jan 11 Toronto, CA Scotiabank Arena

Fri, Jan 12 Toronto, CA Scotiabank Arena

Mon, Jan 15 Detroit, US Little Caesars Arena

Thu, Jan 18 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Sat, Jan 20 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Mon, Jan 22 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Tue, Jan 23 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Thu, Jan 25 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Mon, Jan 29 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Thu, Feb 1 Chicago, IL The United Center

Fri, Feb 2 Chicago, IL The United Center

Mon, Feb 5 Pittsburgh, US PPG Paints Arena

Thu, Feb 8 Cleveland, US Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Tue, Feb 13 Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Sat, Feb 17 Seattle, US Climate Pledge Arena

Sun, Feb 18 Seattle, US Climate Pledge Arena

Wed, Feb 21 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Sat, Feb 24 Sacramento, US Golden 1 Center

Tue, Feb 27 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Wed, Feb 28 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Fri, Mar 1 Las Vegas, US T-Mobile Arena

Sat, Mar 2 Las Vegas, US T-Mobile Arena

Mon, Mar 4 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Tue, Mar 5 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Thu, Mar 7 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Sat, Mar 9 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Mon, Mar 11 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Wed, Mar 13 Palm Springs, US Acrisure Arena

Sat, Mar 16 Phoenix, US Footprint Center

Tue, Mar 19 Denver, US Ball Arena

Sun, Mar 24 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Mon, Mar 24 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Thu, Mar 28 Houston, TX Toyota Centre

Fri, Mar 29 Houston, TX Toyota Centre

Mon, Apr 1 Atlanta, US State Farm Arena

Thu, Apr 4 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Sat, Apr 6 Miami, US Kaseya Center

Sun, Apr 7 Miami, US Kaseya Center

Sun, Apr 14 Austin, TX Moody Center

Mon, Apr 15 Austin, TX Moody Center

Sat, Apr 20 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes

Sun, Apr 21 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes

Tue, Apr 23 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes

Wed, Apr 24 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes

Fri, Apr 26 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes
