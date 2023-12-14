Madonna's Set List for 2023 Celebration Tour Revealed After First U.S. Show
Madonna has officially launched the U.S. leg of her The Celebration Tour and we have the setlist from opening night.
The legendary entertainer performed a sold-out show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Wednesday night (December 13) and she added a special song to the set list for the New York City crowd.
The tour launched in London back in October and the start date for the tour was delayed by several months due to Madonna‘s hospitalization earlier this year for a serious bacterial infection.
Madonna‘s setlist for the tour includes more than 25 songs, some of which had not been performed onstage in decades.
**This set list is representative of the first show and might not be completely accurate for every show.
1. Nothing Really Matters
2. Everybody
3. Into the Groove
4. I Love New York
5. Burning Up
6. Open Your Heart
7. Holiday
8. Live to Tell
9. Like a Prayer
10. Erotica
11. Justify My Love
12. Hung Up
13. Bad Girl
14. Vogue
15. Human Nature
16. Crazy for You
17. Die Another Day
18. Don’t Tell Me
19. Mother and Father
20. I Will Survive (Gloria Gaynor cover)
21. La Isla Bonita
22. Don’t Cry for Me Argentina (from Evita)
23. Bedtime Story
24. Ray of Light
25. Rain
26. ENCORE: Bitch I’m Madonna
27. ENCORE: Celebration
THE CELEBRATION TOUR NORTH AMERICAN DATES:
Wed, Dec 13 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Thu, Dec 14 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Sat, Dec 16 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Mon, Dec 18 Washington, US Capital One Arena
Tue, Dec 19 Washington, US Capital One Arena
Mon, Jan 8 Boston, MA TD Garden
Tue, Jan 9 Boston, MA TD Garden
Thu, Jan 11 Toronto, CA Scotiabank Arena
Fri, Jan 12 Toronto, CA Scotiabank Arena
Mon, Jan 15 Detroit, US Little Caesars Arena
Thu, Jan 18 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Sat, Jan 20 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Mon, Jan 22 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Tue, Jan 23 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Thu, Jan 25 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Mon, Jan 29 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Thu, Feb 1 Chicago, IL The United Center
Fri, Feb 2 Chicago, IL The United Center
Mon, Feb 5 Pittsburgh, US PPG Paints Arena
Thu, Feb 8 Cleveland, US Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Tue, Feb 13 Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Sat, Feb 17 Seattle, US Climate Pledge Arena
Sun, Feb 18 Seattle, US Climate Pledge Arena
Wed, Feb 21 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Sat, Feb 24 Sacramento, US Golden 1 Center
Tue, Feb 27 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Wed, Feb 28 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Fri, Mar 1 Las Vegas, US T-Mobile Arena
Sat, Mar 2 Las Vegas, US T-Mobile Arena
Mon, Mar 4 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
Tue, Mar 5 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
Thu, Mar 7 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
Sat, Mar 9 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
Mon, Mar 11 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
Wed, Mar 13 Palm Springs, US Acrisure Arena
Sat, Mar 16 Phoenix, US Footprint Center
Tue, Mar 19 Denver, US Ball Arena
Sun, Mar 24 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Mon, Mar 24 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Thu, Mar 28 Houston, TX Toyota Centre
Fri, Mar 29 Houston, TX Toyota Centre
Mon, Apr 1 Atlanta, US State Farm Arena
Thu, Apr 4 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
Sat, Apr 6 Miami, US Kaseya Center
Sun, Apr 7 Miami, US Kaseya Center
Sun, Apr 14 Austin, TX Moody Center
Mon, Apr 15 Austin, TX Moody Center
Sat, Apr 20 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes
Sun, Apr 21 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes
Tue, Apr 23 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes
Wed, Apr 24 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes
Fri, Apr 26 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes