Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift's Birthday Party: Identifying All Of The Friends Who Celebrated Her 34th With Her

Inside Taylor Swift's Birthday Party: Identifying All Of The Friends Who Celebrated Her 34th With Her

YouTuber Brooke Schofield Responds to Headlines About Matt Rife Cheating On Her, Clears the Air

YouTuber Brooke Schofield Responds to Headlines About Matt Rife Cheating On Her, Clears the Air

Camila Cabello &amp; Drake Spark Romance Rumors, Details Emerge About Their Time Together

Camila Cabello & Drake Spark Romance Rumors, Details Emerge About Their Time Together

Zach Braff Explains Where His Relationship Stands with Ex Florence Pugh Today, Praises Her Acting Talents

Zach Braff Explains Where His Relationship Stands with Ex Florence Pugh Today, Praises Her Acting Talents

Thu, 14 December 2023 at 5:34 pm

The Richest 'Hunger Games' Stars, Ranked - There's a Big Jump Between the Net Worth of 1st & 2nd Place

Continue Here »

The Richest 'Hunger Games' Stars, Ranked - There's a Big Jump Between the Net Worth of 1st & 2nd Place

The Hunger Games movies, adapted from Suzanne Collins‘ dystopian novels, are popular enough in 2023 that a prequel movie called The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes just premiered in theaters!

Boasting an ensemble cast of A-list talent, many actors who appeared in the initial set of movies have amassed impressive fortunes in Hollywood.

While Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and Liam Hemsworth are undoubtedly the most recognizable stars from the franchise, several other actors involved in the project have carved out their own successful paths in the industry.

Believe it or not, it’s been seven years since the premiere of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2, and a highly anticipated prequel movie, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, is set to debut in just a few weeks. Where does the time go?!

Naturally, we were curious to see how the stars have fared since gracing the big screen and ranked the biggest names from the franchise by their net worth. You may be surprised by some of the rankings on this list.

Check out the richest stars from The Hunger Games franchise ranked from highest to lowest…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alexander Ludwig, Amanda Plummer, amandla senberg, EG, Elizabeth Banks, Evan Ross, evergreen, Extended, Hunger Games, Jeffrey Wright, Jena Malone, Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Julianne Moore, Lenny Kravitz, Liam Hemsworth, Mahershala Ali, Natalie Dormer, Net Worth, Slideshow, Stanley Tucci, Wes Bentley, willow shiels, Woody Harrelson

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images