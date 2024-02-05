Paul Mescal & Andrew Scott Win Big for 'All Of Us Strangers' at London Critics' Circle Film Awards 2024

Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal are winners!

The All of Us Strangers co-stars posed for photos together as they arrived at the 2024 London Critics’ Circle Film Awards on Sunday (February 4) held at The May Fair Hotel in London, England.

Also joining Andrew, 47, and Paul, 28, at the awards show was their movie’s director Andrew Haigh.

At the awards show, Andrew won Actor of the Year and Paul won British/Irish Performer of the Year while All of Us Strangers won The Attenborough Award: British/Irish Film of the Year.

In a recent interview, Paul talked about filming the sex scenes with Andrew for All of Us Strangers and weighed in on the importance of having intimacy coordinators on set.

