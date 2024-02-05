Cara Delevingne to Make Theater Debut with 'Cabaret' on London's West End

Cara Delevingne will soon be making her theater debut!

The 31-year-old model and actress will be taking on the iconic role of Sally Bowles in Cabaret at the Playhouse Theatre in London’s West End.

It has also been announced that Olivier winner Luke Treadaway will be playing the role of the Emcee.

“There are no words to explain the excitement I have to return home to make my stage debut in such an iconic role,” Cara shared in a statement with Variety. “I am so inspired by the brilliant actors who have played Sally in past productions around the world and in this one in the West End. I cannot wait to be a part of this brilliant cast and production.”

Luke added, “I can’t wait to become a member of the Kit Kat Club and join this extraordinary production. It’s a huge thrill to be asked to take this on and I’m very excited to get started.”

Cara and Luke will star in Cabaret from March 11 through June.

Late last year, it was announced that an Oscar-winning actor will be starring in the Broadway adaption of Cabaret kicking off this summer!