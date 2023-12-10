Thousands of Fans Sign Petition to Save 'Station 19' After Cancellation Announcement

The fans don’t want Station 19 to go away!

On Friday (December 8), ABC announced that the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff series created by Stacy McKee will be ending after its upcoming seventh season.

Fans have since been protesting the decision on social media with hashtags like #SaveStation19 and #DoNotCancelStation19, and there’s even a Change.org petition, which has acquired over 16,000 signatures in less than 48 hours.

“Station 19 has one of the largest fan bases with huge ratings. Sign and share to save the show! Fans from around the world not just in the United States. They have tackled many stories and was one of the few shows on network television showing LGBTQIA+ representation,” the petition reads.

Shortly after the announcement, Shonda Rhimes – who serves as an executive producer on Station 19 – reacted to the news as well. Find out what she had to say!

Station 19 Season 7 will premiere on ABC on March 14, 2024 with the show moving from the 8pm hour to the 10pm hour on Thursday nights. After previously serving as the lead-in to Grey’s, it will now follow the show.

Find out who is likely returning for Season 7 of Station 19…