Why Did Chris Appleton & Lukas Gage Split? Inside Their Decision to Divorce

If you didn’t see the news, Kim Kardashian‘s hairstylist Chris Appleton and You actor Lukas Gage are splitting up after just over six months of marriage.

It was a whirlwind romance for the pair: Lukas, 28, and Chris, 40, officially revealed their relationship back in February 2023 and made their red carpet debut together a few weeks later. They confirmed they got married in April 2023 (in a wedding officiated by Kim.)

Their Las Vegas nuptials were featured on this last week’s episode of The Kardashians on Hulu.

Now, we’re revealing everything that has been released about the couple’s decision to split, including an insider’s account.

Keep reading to find out what we know…