Top Stories
Gigi Hadid Makes First Public Comment on Taylor Swift's Romance with Travis Kelce to Dispel False Rumors

Gigi Hadid Makes First Public Comment on Taylor Swift's Romance with Travis Kelce to Dispel False Rumors

Glen Powell Strips Off His Clothes for Shirtless 'Men's Health' Photos, Speaks to Those Sydney Sweeney 'Alleged Affair' Rumors

Glen Powell Strips Off His Clothes for Shirtless 'Men's Health' Photos, Speaks to Those Sydney Sweeney 'Alleged Affair' Rumors

Kim Kardashian Reveals One of the Last Things Her Late Dad Said to Her, If He'd Approve of Their Reality Show, &amp; More

Kim Kardashian Reveals One of the Last Things Her Late Dad Said to Her, If He'd Approve of Their Reality Show, & More

Chris Pine Opens Up About His Super-Short Shorts, Is Asked to 'Defend' Them

Chris Pine Opens Up About His Super-Short Shorts, Is Asked to 'Defend' Them

Tue, 14 November 2023 at 10:27 am

Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About Life at Home With Husband Brad Falchuk, Difficulty of Blending Families & the Term She Uses Instead of 'Empty Nester'

Continue Here »

Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About Life at Home With Husband Brad Falchuk, Difficulty of Blending Families & the Term She Uses Instead of 'Empty Nester'

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about her personal and professional life.

The 51-year-old goop entrepreneur opened up for a cover story in the latest issue of People Magazine, out on newsstands on Friday (November 17).

During the conversation, she spoke candidly about life in her 50s at home with husband Brad Falchuk, her kids leaving to college, and the difficulty of maintaining a blended family.

Click through to see what Gwyneth Paltrow had to say…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Gwyneth Paltrow, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images