Tue, 14 November 2023 at 10:39 am

Steve Carell to Make Broadway Debut in 'Uncle Vanya'

Steve Carell to Make Broadway Debut in 'Uncle Vanya'

Steve Carell is set to make his Broadway debut!

The 61-year-old actor will be portraying Vanya in the famed Anton Chekhov play Uncle Vanya.

According to THR, other stars include William Jackson Harper as Astrov, Jayne Houdyshell as Mama Voinitski, Mia Katigbak as Marina, Alfred Molina as Alexander Serabryakov, Alison Pill as Sonya and Anika Noni Rose as Yelena. This is also the Broadway debut for Mia as well.

The production will open at Lincoln Center’s Vivian Beaumont Theater on April 24, 2024.

Here’s the synopsis, according to THR: Sonya (Pill) and her uncle Vanya (Carell) live on a family farm in isolation, only to have their lives upended by Sonya’s sick father (Molina) and his wife (Noni Rose), who move in with them.

Get the latest Broadway news right here!
