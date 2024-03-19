Maria Georgas Reacts to 'The Bachelorette' Casting Rumors & If She'd Do the Show

Maria Georgas is one of the most beloved contestants from the latest season of The Bachelor and she’s reacting to rumors that she’s a frontrunner for The Bachelorette.

A new report has already revealed the two women who are in the running to lead the next season of the Bachelorette… and she is one of them!

So, what does Maria have to say?

“It’s an opportunity of a lifetime,” Maria told TheWrap. “I would be stupid to turn it down. It’s not something that I was thinking about doing — I never even thought I would even get the chance.”

“I don’t know until I’m in the moment, I guess, that I’ll know if I would do it or not,” she added.

Maria also talked about seeing Joey Graziadei again at the Women Tell All special.

“We were like friends, honestly, so it was just nice to see him at this point,” she said. “I think that feeling is way better than hating seeing him or being still upset and needing closure. I was just happy to see him, and he looked good. If he’s happy, then I’m happy.”