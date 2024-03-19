Rachel McAdams, Adam Driver, & More Support Jeremy Strong at Opening of Broadway's 'An Enemy of the People'

The acclaimed revival of An Enemy of the People had a star-studded audience on opening night!

Jeremy Strong, Michael Imperioli, and Victoria Pedretti lead the the new Broadway production of the classic play, which opened on Monday night (March 18) at the Circle in the Square Theatre in New York City.

Stepping out to catch the performance were Rachel McAdams, Adam Driver, Kit Connor, Dan Stevens, Marisa Tomei, F. Murray Abraham, Micaela Diamond, Lisa Ann Walter, Tobias Menzies, Succession‘s Juliana Canfield, and longtime couple Rebecca Hall and Morgan Spector.

In An Enemy of the People, a small-town doctor (Strong) considers himself a proud, upstanding member of his close-knit community. When he discovers a catastrophe that risks the lives of everyone in town, he raises the alarm. But he is shaken to his core when those in power, including his own brother (Imperioli), not only try to silence him—they try to destroy him.

The limited engagement will be on Broadway through June 16. Get tickets now before they sell out!