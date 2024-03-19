Toby Keith Confirmed to Enter Country Music Hall of Fame Weeks After Death

Toby Keith is posthumously heading to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The singer sadly passed away at the age of 62 on February 5. Toby‘s Country Music Hall of Fame status was announced just over a month after he lost his battle with stomach cancer.

Keep reading to find out more…

At the official announcement on Monday (March 18) in Nashville, Tenn., Country Music Association CEO Sarah Trahern expressed her regret that Toby didn’t know about his upcoming induction, as the votes were confirmed one day before his death.

According to People, she explained that when she learned of the results, “my heart sank … knowing that we missed the chance to inform Toby while he was still with us.”

Sarah continued, “But I have no doubt that he’s smiling down on us, knowing that he’ll always be ‘as good as he once was,’” referencing Toby‘s 2005 hit song “As Good As I Once Was.”

Find out the wealthiest country singers of all time, ranked by net worth.