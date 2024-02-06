Top Stories
Tue, 06 February 2024 at 8:10 am

Toby Keith Dead: Country Singer Dies at 62 After Stomach Cancer Battle

Country singer Toby Keith has passed away.

A statement posted to both his website and his social media confirmed that the “Beer For My Horses” singer passed on February 5.

The statement read, “Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

In 2022, Toby revealed he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2021. At the time, he posted on Instagram, Toby posted, “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”

In September of 2023, he provided an update stating he felt “pretty good.”
