'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3 Update: 17 Cast Members Seemingly Returning, Based on Season 2 Story Lines!

Netflix recently revealed that Ginny & Georgia won’t be returning for season 3 in 2024 and fans are not happy.

To bridge the gap to season three’s presumed 2025 release date, we’re bringing you all the information we know at this time.

As avid watchers of the show, we’re presenting our best guesses on who might be returning for season 3 based on season 2 story lines.

Keep reading to find out more…