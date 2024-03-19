Taylor Swift Insider Gives Update on Travis Kelce Relationship Amid Their Time Off from Work

A source with inside knowledge about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s relationship is giving an update on how they’re doing amid both of their breaks from work.

Travis currently has time off following his Super Bowl win and subsequent press events around the country to celebrate the victory.

Taylor recently wrapped the Australia and Asia legs of her Eras Tour and has a break from touring until May. She will kick off press for her album The Tortured Poets Department very soon though.

In the meantime, she’s enjoying time off with Travis and the source provided some insight.

“They are spending time in Los Angeles together,” the insider told People. “They’re still very happy.”

“They’re so cute together,” the source added. “Travis has been hanging out with friends and is having a good time just relaxing in L.A.”

Over the weekend, Taylor and Travis enjoyed dinner at the private members-only spot The Bird Streets Club.

A new tease for Taylor‘s album was provided to Apple Music users this week.