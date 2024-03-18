Taylor Swift Shares Voice Note to Apple Music Users Ahead of 'The Tortured Poets Department' Release

Taylor Swift is ushering us into The Tortured Poets Department.

The 34-year-old singer-songwriter shared a new message with Apple Music users who have pre-saved her upcoming album ahead of its April 19th release.

“Hi, Apple Music, it’s Taylor,” she said in a voice note, which was shared via social media on Monday (March 18).

“Thank you for pre-adding The Tortured Poets Department. I’m really proud to be able to share it with you on April 19th. I can’t wait for you to hear it!”

Fans celebrated the special voice shout-out, especially as the singer prepares to take a two-month hiatus from The Eras Tour.

Fans also noticed from the album’s listening that “Down Bad,” “But Daddy I Love Him,” “IomI,” “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart,” “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” “Florida!!!” and the title track are listed as explicit on the album’s tracklist.

Apple Music also classified the genre as “pop,” the same category as Red, 1989, Lover, Reputation and Midnights.

