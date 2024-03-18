Is a Royal Announcement From BBC Really Happening? What We Learned Today

If you were watching TikTok this weekend or scrolling X (formerly Twitter), you might have seen a lot of rumors about a “Royal Announcement.”

Now, the hashtag “#RoyalAnnouncement” has been trending for hours with thousands and thousands of tweets being sent out over the rumor. It all started when unverified accounts started saying the BBC was to put out a major royal announcement sometime this week.

Amid Catherine, Princess of Wales‘ absence from the public spotlight and King Charles‘ cancer diagnosis, rumors have been swirling about this so-called “announcement.” There was a death hoax today already!

But, is an actual announcement happening?

Keep reading to find out more…

BBC host Scott Bryan tweeted that he believes this is all fake, writing, “think all these rumours of a major announcement etc etc etc are classic fake stuff.”

Journalist and food critic Jay Rayner also responded to a tweet about the “announcement,” writing, in part, “it’s not true. (I checked).”

Still, it remains unclear if an announcement is imminent as the Palace has not said anything themselves.

There have been so many rumors about the Princess ever since she disappeared from the spotlight following her “planned abdominal surgery” in January 2024.

Rumors included that she was photoshopped into a family photo and that infidelity could be involved. Nothing has been confirmed, though a photo expert did reveal if Princess Catherine was actually present when the family photo was taken, or if she was added in after the fact.