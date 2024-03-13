Stephen Colbert Opens Talk Show with Prince William Conspiracy Theory Involving Rose Hanbury

Sarah Rose Hanbury (who goes by “Rose”) is back making headlines once again, and it’s all because Stephen Colbert did a segment on Prince William and Princess Catherine (aka Kate Middleton).

The late night host spent part of his monologue talking about the royals being back in the headlines amid the Princess‘ photoshop controversy.



Keep reading to find out more…

Colbert then alluded to a conspiracy theory about the royal family.

“I’m afraid I’ve got some troubling news about England’s royal family. Internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband, and the future King of England, William, having an affair,” Stephen said in his opening monologue. By the way, this rumor has never been confirmed or addressed by the royal family.

He continued, “I think we all know who the alleged other woman is, say it with me, The Marchioness of Cholmondeley [Sarah Rose Hanbury]…Now there have been rumors of an affair between William and [Rose] since 2019. According to tabloids, back then, when Kate supposedly confronted him about it, he ‘laughed it off, saying there was nothing to it.’ Aha, always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating.”

Stephen then said that Rose is “an old friend of the royals” and she is also married to “a close friend of William’s.” FYI: Rose‘s husband is named David Rocksavage.

“Really? Rocksavage? That sounds less like a British noble and more like a musician from the Flintstones,” Stephen added.

