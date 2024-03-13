Top Stories
Olivia Munn Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis &amp; Double Mastectomy, Boyfriend John Mulaney Speaks Out

Olivia Munn Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis & Double Mastectomy, Boyfriend John Mulaney Speaks Out

'Suits' Cast 2024 Reunion Confirmed: 5 Stars Participating!

'Suits' Cast 2024 Reunion Confirmed: 5 Stars Participating!

Drake Bell Speaks for the First Time About Nickelodeon Dialogue Coach Brian Peck's Abuse &amp; Being Molested as a Teen Actor

Drake Bell Speaks for the First Time About Nickelodeon Dialogue Coach Brian Peck's Abuse & Being Molested as a Teen Actor

Timothee Chalamet &amp; Glen Powell Dubbed 2 of Hollywood's 'New A-List' Members, Salary Demands Revealed!

Timothee Chalamet & Glen Powell Dubbed 2 of Hollywood's 'New A-List' Members, Salary Demands Revealed!

Wed, 13 March 2024 at 1:37 pm

'Power' Spinoff TV Series 'Origins' In the Works at Starz, Will Center on 2 Fan Favorite Characters in the Universe

'Power' Spinoff TV Series 'Origins' In the Works at Starz, Will Center on 2 Fan Favorite Characters in the Universe

A fourth Power spinoff series, tentatively titled Origins, is now in development!

It’s been nearly ten years since the Starz show first premiered, followed by three spinoffs, Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force.

Now, another origin story is in the works and it will center on two fan-favorite characters from the flagship series.

Keep reading to find out more…

“As we approach the 10-year anniversary of Power it is incredible to witness the enormous connection our fans have with the Power universe,” Kathryn Busby, President of Programming for STARZ, shared in a statement. “We can’t wait to see how Origins will further evolve this dynamic franchise while bringing fresh, gripping, and expansive storytelling to our audience.”

The new series is set to dive into the origin stories of Ghost and Tommy, played by Omari Hardwick and Joseph Sikora in the original series.

However, since it is an origin story, the guys won’t be reprising their roles, but they could serve as narrators, much like 50 Cent does in Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Joseph is reprising his role of Tommy Egan in the upcoming third season of Power Book IV: Force, which is currently filming in Chicago. Find out who else is returning here!

In case you missed it, get the scoop on the returning and not returning stars for Power Book III: Raising Kanan season four, which is currently in production in New York.

Power Book II: Ghost will also be back for it’s fourth season, airing on Starz later this year. Stay tuned for more info on that!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Starz
Posted to: Power, Starz, Television