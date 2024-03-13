'Power' Spinoff TV Series 'Origins' In the Works at Starz, Will Center on 2 Fan Favorite Characters in the Universe

A fourth Power spinoff series, tentatively titled Origins, is now in development!

It’s been nearly ten years since the Starz show first premiered, followed by three spinoffs, Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force.

Now, another origin story is in the works and it will center on two fan-favorite characters from the flagship series.

Keep reading to find out more…

“As we approach the 10-year anniversary of Power it is incredible to witness the enormous connection our fans have with the Power universe,” Kathryn Busby, President of Programming for STARZ, shared in a statement. “We can’t wait to see how Origins will further evolve this dynamic franchise while bringing fresh, gripping, and expansive storytelling to our audience.”

The new series is set to dive into the origin stories of Ghost and Tommy, played by Omari Hardwick and Joseph Sikora in the original series.

However, since it is an origin story, the guys won’t be reprising their roles, but they could serve as narrators, much like 50 Cent does in Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

