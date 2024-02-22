'Power Book IV: Force' Season 3 - 12 Stars Confirmed to Return as Starz Series Begins Filming New Season

Power Book IV: Force is coming back for a third season!

The Starz drama has kicked off production on the new episodes in Chicago, Ill., where the series is set.

The third spinoff in the Power franchise centers on Tommy Egan, who cuts ties in New York and heads to Chicago in search of family. One step leads to another and Tommy quickly finds himself in Chicago’s ruthless drug game between two of the city’s biggest crews, and a revolving door of rivalries trying to stake their claim. Tommy is more determined than ever to be the sole distributor in Chicago and must decide what he is willing to sacrifice to finally ascend the throne of a kingpin.

As the new season heads into production, we’re taking a look at which actors will be returning to the show.

Keep reading inside to find out who will be back for Power Book IV: Force season three…