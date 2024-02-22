Taylor Swift's Songs Not Yet Performed as Surprise Songs on Eras Tour (Plus Her Big Rule Change)
Taylor Swift performs two surprise songs for the acoustic set during every show of her Eras Tour and she has already performed a ton of incredible tracks across the first year of her tour.
The 33-year-old singer is currently on the international leg of her tour and there was recently a rule change.
Taylor previously made a rule that she’s only allowed to repeat songs if she messes them up the first time or if they’re from Midnights, her most recent studio album. Well, that’s no longer a rule!
Head inside to see the full list of remaining songs…
“This is sort of like a public service announcement … I’ve been thinking, I want to be as creative as possible with the acoustic set moving forward. I don’t wanna limit anything and say, ‘Oh, if I’ve played a song before I can’t play it again.’ So from now on, I don’t wanna take any paint colors out of the paint box of colors … I want to be able to play songs more than once if I feel like it, and I wanna be able to make changes to songs,” she said in Melbourne.
Well, even though she has the new rule, Taylor is still mostly performing songs from the list of ones she hasn’t performed yet.
Keep scrolling to see the list of remaining songs, broken down by album…
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
“The Outside”
“Mary’s Song”
“A Perfectly Good Heart”
Fearless (Taylor's Version)
Fearless (Taylor’s Version)
“The Way I Loved You”
“Change”
“Come in With the Rain”
“Superstar”
“We Were Happy”
“That’s When”
“Don’t You”
“Bye Bye Baby”
Speak Now (Taylor's Version)
Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)
“Superman”
“Electric Touch”
“Foolish One”
Red (Taylor's Version)
Red (Taylor’s Version)
“Girl at Home”
“Ronan”
“Babe”
“Forever Winter”
“Run”
1989 (Taylor's Version)
1989 (Taylor’s Version)
EVERY SONG PERFORMED
Reputation
Reputation
“I Did Something Bad”
Lover
Lover
“London Boy”
“Soon You’ll Get Better”
“It’s Nice to Have a Friend”
Folklore
Folklore
“Epiphany”
“Peace”
“Hoax”
Evermore
Evermore
“Happiness”
“Long Story Short”
“Closure”
Midnights (3AM Edition)
Midnights (3AM Edition)
“Paris”
“Glitch”
“Dear Reader”
WHAT ABOUT HER OTHER SONGS?!
Taylor does have some songs that weren’t part of her albums. Remaining songs that can still be performed as surprise songs include:
Beautiful Eyes
Beautiful Ghosts
Both of Us
Carolina
Crazier
Eyes Open
Highway Don’t Care
I Heart
Only the Young
Renegade
Sweeter Than Fiction
The Alcott
Two is Better Than One
___________________
