Here's How Sam Waterston's Jack McCoy Was Written Off 'Law & Order': Final Episode Details!

Sam Waterston has officially left Law & Order after appearing on the show for more than 18 seasons.

The beloved actor portrayed DA Jack McCoy on the long-running NBC series and he said farewell in the fifth episode of season 23, which aired on Thursday night (February 22).

It was previously announced that Tony Goldwyn is joining the cast of the show as the new DA, though not much is known about his character yet. The character will be named Nicholas Baxter.

So, how did Jack McCoy say goodbye?

After successfully having a conviction in the episode, McCoy announced his plans to resign.

“I’ve been thinking about this for a while. It’s time, it just is,” McCoy said.

McCoy had just gone against the wishes of the mayor and knew that he would be facing a tough battle in the next election.

“He’s going to bury everyone who wronged him, including you — especially you,” he added. “If I step aside now, the governor will be able to appoint someone — someone with integrity.”

The episode ended with him taking a look at the courthouse from outside the building.

