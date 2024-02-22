Selena Gomez Reveals What's Different with Benny Blanco Than With Her Past Relationships

Selena Gomez is making some rare comments about her relationship!

The 31-year-old Rare Beauty founder opened up about her beau Benny Blanco in a new interview while promoting her brand new single “Love On,” which was just released.

Selena and Benny confirmed they were dating in December, shortly after she revealed she was “crushing” on someone in a preview for her Selena + Chef holiday specials.

Since, they have shared cute, snuggly photos together, and they’ve been seen out at events such as a basketball game.

Keep reading to find out what she shared about their relationship

While promoting “Love On” with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Selena revealed what makes this relationship stand out against past relationships.

“Without getting into too much detail, I think it’s just really important to meet someone that respects you,” she said. “And I think it’s really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I’d have to say overall it’s the safest that I feel and it’s been really lovely and I’ve only grown through it, so it’s awesome.”

Speaking of her new single, Selena also dished on expressing happiness through her music.

“The idea is that I was inspired a lot by living in Paris, that for two months I had to work there and I loved just the quality of life and how romantic it felt,” she said, referring to the new song’s inspiration. “And then to kind of feel really happy in my life and actually mean it is so, it’s just like you can tell in my video, I’m just smiling the whole time. It’s such a good feeling.”

Selena added, “It’s really, really great. No, I was absolutely able to live life freely and I felt, even though I was single then I felt like it was one of the most romantic cities and just everything from walking down the street to a little cafe, it can be really sweet.”

Earlier this month, Selena and Benny were seen going out for a Grammys after party.