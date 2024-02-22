Selena Gomez's 'Love On' Song Lyrics & Video Released - Watch Her Sing About New Love & Romance!

Selena Gomez just dropped her first new song of 2024!

The 31-year-old entertainer released her latest catchy pop single “Love On,” along with the music video, on Thursday afternoon (February 22).

Selena‘s latest song comes six months after her last track, “Single Soon,” and features the opposite perspective on love and romance.

In “Love On,” she can be heard singing about “the romance of the Parisian lifestyle and the thrill of sharing a new love.” The track was also inspired by all the time she spent in Paris in 2023.

The new song was produced by The Monsters & Strangerz and Isaiah Tejada. Selena has previously worked with The Monsters & Strangerz on past music releases, including “Forget Forever,” “Vulnerable” and “My Mind & Me.”

If you missed it, Selena recently shared a surprising comment about her upcoming album, which she’s still in the studio working on.

Check out the “Love On” music video right here and read the lyrics below…

