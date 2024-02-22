A 'Chicago Fire' Wedding! Sylvie & Matt Make it Down the Aisle in Teaser Photos for New Episode

Two Chicago Fire characters are walking down the aisle in the show’s next episode, and then one of them is saying goodbye!

The popular NBC series is promising that Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) and Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) will say “I do” when the new episode, titled “Port in the Storm,” airs on February 28.

New photos are offering a first glimpse at the nuptials and what else the episode promises to deliver.

There’s going to be a wedding, but viewers should expect plenty of drama. According to NBC, there wil be “a shocking turn” during a call. And the couple ends up getting married in “the most unique of settings.”

Interestingly, this also marks the end of the bride’s tenure on the show. Kara is set to depart after the wedding. She’s been a part of the team for a decade now, having joined the cast in 2014.

“Port in the Storm” will air on February 28 at 9pm ET on NBC.

