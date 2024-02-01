The 10 Best Episodes of 'Chicago Fire' Ever, Ranked

Chicago Fire is one of TV’s hottest shows, and it just keeps getting better.

The beloved NBC series centers around the personal and professional lives of the firefighters, rescue team and paramedics of the Chicago Fire Department at Firehouse 51.

The show has been a big hit for the network, with NBC renewing the series for the 2023-2024 season, returning for Season 12 back in Janaury.

Along the way, there have been some particular standout episodes of the show among fans. We’ve rounded up every IMDb user rating of every episode of Chicago Fire, and found the ten episodes with the highest scores.

Find out the highest rated Chicago Fire episodes of all time…