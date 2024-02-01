Is There an 'Argylle' (2024) End Credits Scene? Spoilers Revealed!

The action-packed Matthew Vaughn thriller movie Argylle is now in theaters and it might be the beginning of a new franchise, so is there a sequel being teased at the end?

Fans who are checking out the movie will likely want to know if they should stick around after the credits for an additional scene. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

So, do you need to stick around after Argylle?

Keep reading to find out if you need to wait for a post-credits scene…

We can confirm that YES, there is a scene after the credits, so make sure to stick around and see what’s being teased.

Without giving much away, the scene happens less than a minute after the credits begin to roll. It connects the film to the universe of Vaughn‘s other franchise, Kingsman.

Ben Daniels plays the bartender who is talking to a young agent Argylle. See his photo below!

Argylle follows Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly’s fictional books—which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate—begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past. Accompanied by Aidan, a cat-allergic spy, Elly (carrying Alfie in her backpack) races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly’s fictional world and her real one begins to blur.

