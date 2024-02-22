Machine Gun Kelly & Anitta Attend Univision's Premio Lo Nuestro Show in Miami

The best in Spanish music was honored at Univision’s 2024 Premio Lo Nuestro awards show!

Stars like Machine Gun Kelly and Anitta walked the red carpet at the event on Thursday (February 22) at Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla.

More stars in attendance included Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn Jae Brown, Tini, Lele Pons, and Natti Natasha, among others.

Maluma was the most-nominated artist of the night with 14 nods followed by Peso Pluma with 13 nominations.

Did you see that Machine Gun Kelly recently got a brand new tattoo over his body that completely blacked out his skin? He covered up his other tattoos with black ink all over his body.

FYI: Anitta is wearing a Mugler dress.

