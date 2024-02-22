Top Stories
Thu, 22 February 2024 at 11:19 pm

Amanda Seyfried Premieres New Movie at Berlin Film Festival, Comments On Only Being Offered Mother Roles After Having Kids

Amanda Seyfried looked stunning at the Berlin Film Festival!

The 38-year-old actress stepped out for a premiere and photo call for her movie Seven Veils during the festival on Thursday (February 22) in Berlin, Germany.

Amanda was joined by co-stars Douglas Smith and Ambur Braid, as well as writer and director Atom Egoyan.

During her appearance at the festival, Amanda talked about how she’s only been playing mothers after having kids.

“In my career, it’s still a bit new to play a mother. It seems like once I popped out a baby, I was just playing mothers, and that’s Hollywood for you. But I do think that the roles have become way richer and definitely challenging in ways that I didn’t have earlier in my career,” Amanda said (via Variety). “I felt like Jeanine [in Seven Veils], specifically as a mother, trying to figure out where she stands in her life as a parent and as a wife who is so on the precipice of separating from her husband — she’s kind of hanging on a thread everywhere and not being taken as seriously as she’d like to in her career, just wanting more.”

“With every really good script and really fleshed-out character, I always am able to reflect on my own life. That’s just a side effect of my job, which I kind of love,” she added.

FYI: Amanda is wearing a Givenchy dress at the premiere.

Photos: Getty
