Donald Faison Gives Update on Potential 'Scrubs' Reunion Project

Donald Faison has some news that just might excite Scrubs fans!

It’s been 14 years since the medical comedy ended and there have been many talks among fans and even the cast about a reunion show or movie throughout the years.

Donald and co-star Zach Braff have remained best friends since the series ended, and have recently been starring in T-Mobile commercials together.

Now, Donald is sharing an update on the status of a possible Scrubs reunion project.

“We’re trying to work out a Scrubs situation,” he told Us Weekly. “I think everybody will be happy in the near future if you’re a Scrubs fan.”

“We’re trying,” Donald adds. “We’re really trying.”

The actor adds that there are some logistical things to be worked out, but he’s “sure” Zach is down and other co-stars would “follow suit.”

Back in 2022, while the cast reunited for a panel at the ATX TV Festival, they hinted that a revival was in the works!

However, earlier that same year, Zach Braff joked that a Scrubs reunion won’t happen for many, many more years down the road…

