Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Spotted at Sydney Zoo, Photos Show Them Touring with Sabrina Carpenter

Wendy Williams Diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia & Aphasia

Shirtless Miles Teller Soaks Up the Sun With Wife Keleigh During Birthday Vacation in Cabo

5 DC Universe Stars Not Returning, 3 Will Reprise Their Roles (Report)

Fri, 23 February 2024 at 12:06 am

Emilia Clarke Receives Honor from Prince William for Her Work Supporting Brain Injury Recovery Care

Emilia Clarke Receives Honor from Prince William for Her Work Supporting Brain Injury Recovery Care

The queen of the dragons met the future king of England!

Emilia Clarke was honored by Prince William with a Most Excellent Order of the British Empire medal on Wednesday (February 21) at Windsor Castle in England.

Both Emilia and her mother Jennifer received the medals in recognition of their work to support brain injury recovery care through their charity SameYou.

“From Westeros to Windsor, a real pleasure presenting @emilia_clarke and her mum Jennifer with their honours today for their charity work with @sameyouorg supporting brain injury recovery care 🎖️ Congratulations to all of today’s recipients!” Prince William’s social media team wrote on Instagram with a video, which you can watch below.

Emilia said, “To have an award like this… cherry on the cake. I’m going to get my photo taken because of this award. And people are going to say, ‘Why is this person, who we recognize, got this award?’ And we’re going to say, ‘It’s for brain injury recovery.’”
Photos: Getty
