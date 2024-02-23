Cristiano Ronaldo & Son Cristiano Jr Bare Abs In New Shirtless Gym Photo

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a new shirtless photo with his oldest son Cristiano Jr!

The 39-year-old soccer star and his 13-year-old son posed for a couple of photos in the gym, putting their ripped abs on display.

“Today with my partner ❤️,” Cristiano captioned the snaps in Portuguese.

Check out the new photos inside…

While Cristiano Jr was wearing shoes in the photos, many fans noticed Cristiano Sr‘s bare feet, more specifically his toe nails.

“Okayy but did someone noticed the black nail polish on ronaldo’s feet😭😭😭😭” one follower commented on the post.

Check out the photos below!

Cristiano is also father to five other children, twins Eva and Mateo, 6, daughter Alana, 6, and twins Angel and Bella, almost two. Sadly, Angel passed away shortly after being born.

On a professional side, Cristiano currently plays for Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr, after signing with the team in 2023.

This past week, they won their Champions League match against Al Fateh.

“What a night! We’re through to the next stage, thank you all for the support! 👊” Cristiano captioned a post after the game.