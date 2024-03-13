Travis Kelce Opens Up About Going to Singapore to See Girlfriend Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is opening up about going to Singapore to see his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end traveled abroad to support his 34-year-old superstar girlfriend at her latest Eras Tour stops.

Travis spoke about his trip on the New Heights podcast.

“I got to see two amazing shows of the Eras Tour,” he told his brother Jason Kelce.

“The last of the leg that Taylor has until she’s back at it here in a couple of months. But yeah outside of that, got to get some lovely Singapore food and just catch the views,” he continued.

He also spoke about a trip to the “world’s largest greenhouse,” adding that he’s “a big plant guy.”

“I got to check out the world’s largest greenhouse. How about that? It was cool as f—. They had the world’s, like, biggest waterfall in a greenhouse too. It was awesome, man. The way the whole thing was laid out.”

“It was a very controlled space and everything was, like, blooming at the same time,” he added.

“It was so f—ing unique and so nice. It was hot as f— in Singapore. ‘Cause it was the slap dab middle of summer over there, so it’s 100 degrees outside and then you got to go into this chilly, like, 70-degree room where they’re just pumping AC into these plants,” he said.

“It was so lovely to go in there just hang on that thing and see all the amazing plants,” Travis added.

“The architecture’s craz. They have that one hotel, the Marina Bay Sands or something like that, where it looks like a boat is on top of three pillars … and then everything around that kind of hotel is really, really nice.”

