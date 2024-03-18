King Charles Death Conspiracy Theory Debunked By UK Embassies

There’s a lot of rumors running rampant right now about the royal family, and there’s a major conspiracy theory circulating on Twitter and X that a major “royal announcement” is coming soon, too.

Well, one rumor that took hold today (March 18) was that King Charles had died. Russian media sent out an announcement that read, (via the New York Post), “The following announcement is made by royal communications. The King passed away unexpectedly yesterday afternoon.”

Now, UK Embassies are quickly updating citizens that he has not died.

The UK Embassy in Ukraine tweeted, “🇬🇧 We would like to inform you that the news about the death of King Charles III is fake.”

The UK Embassy in Azerbaijan added, “We inform that the reports about the death of King Charles III are fake!”

