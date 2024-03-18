Top Stories
Mon, 18 March 2024 at 2:30 pm

Elon Musk Defends His Regular Use of Ketamine for Depressive Episodes, Addresses Whether He 'Abuses' the Drug

Elon Musk is opening up about ketamine use.

The 52-year-old X owner spoke to his prescription ketamine use to treat depressive episodes in an interview with former CNN star Don Lemon.

During the conversation, he claimed that he takes a “small amount once every other week” — sometimes less frequently — to treat what he called “chemical tides” that can cause his depression.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Ketamine is helpful for getting one out of a negative frame of mind,” he said.

Don then asked if ketamine could “get in the way” of his government contracts and his standing on Wall Street. Elon said no, adding: “From the standpoint of Wall Street, what matters is execution. Are you building value for investors?”

“From an investor standpoint, he said, “if there is something I’m taking, I should keep taking it,” he continued.

He also said he mentioned his prescription ketamine use on X “because I thought, maybe this is something that could help other people.”

The video comes after Don Lemon announced that Elon Musk had canceled his deal for a new talk show on X just hours after a “testy” interview.

Don asked whether he ever “abuses” ketamine, which the billionaire said he is taking under a doctor’s supervision.

“I don’t think so. If you use too much ketamine, you can’t really get work done, and I have a lot of work,” he added.

Watch the full interview…

Find out where Elon Musk lands on the list of celebs who create the most CO2 emissions with their planes.
