Biggest Allegations from Nickelodeon 'Quiet On Set' Documentary Including Drake Bell's Abuse, Fat-Shaming Comments, & Racist Sketches

The abuse behind the scenes at Nickelodeon has been revealed in a new docu-series.

Investigation Discovery released the first half of the Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV doc, which “pulls back the curtain on an empire, built by creator Dan Schneider, that had an undeniable grip on popular culture. Series such as All That and The Amanda Show, among others, were obsessively consumed by children across the country and defined comedy for a generation.”

“But behind the upbeat onscreen presence on these shows with questionable jokes and over-the-top sketches, Quiet on Set reveals an insidious environment rife with allegations of abuse, sexism, racism, and inappropriate dynamics with its underage stars and crew.”

Now that the first two episodes have been released, we have now compiled some of the most biggest allegations revealed so far.

