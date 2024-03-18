Mauricio Umanksy Reacts to Getting Slammed by Niece Paris Hilton for Talking 'Negatively' About Her Father

Mauricio Umansky is speaking out after he was publicly called out by his niece Paris Hilton.

In a preview for the new season of his Netflix series Buying Beverly Hills, Mauricio opened up about his departure from Rick Hilton‘s Hilton & Hyland company to launch his own brokerage firm The Agency and how it led to a rift with the Hilton family.

After the preview was released, Paris very publicly slammed Mauricio for talking “negatively” about her dad, adding, “Frankly we are all sick of him using the Hilton name every chance he gets to plug his lame show.”

In a new interview, Mauricio responded to Paris‘ comments.

Keep reading to find out more…“Look, it’s sad that she got so upset about that, but at the end of the day, it’s two businessmen making two business decisions,” Mauricio told Entertainment Tonight.

“I felt like I deserved something. I asked for something, he didn’t want to do it, and then I chose to go off on my own,” Mauricio explained. “I wanted to take care of my family, I wanted to be successful, I wanted to go forward, I wanted to do the most I could, and at the end of the day, I made that decision just to go forward with this thing. There is certainly no bad blood on my side.”

Mauricio will also be sharing new details about his split from Kyle Richards in the new season.

Season two of Buying Beverly Hills is set to drop on Friday, March 22 on Netflix.