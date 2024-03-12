Paris Hilton Rips Into Uncle Mauricio Umansky for Talking 'Negatively' About Hilton Family

Paris Hilton is very publicly slamming her uncle Mauricio Umansky.

If you didn’t know, Mauricio is married to Kyle Richards, who is the sister of Paris‘ mom Kathy Hilton.

In a new preview for the new season of Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills, Mauricio opened up about his rift with Paris‘ dad Rick Hilton.

Keep reading to find out more…“That’s exactly what happened,” Mauricio said in the preview when a fellow real estate agent asked him if he left Hilton & Hyland because he wasn’t made a partner.

“So, I think I got kind of f–ked by Hilton & Hyland. And when I say f–ked, today I’m happy but there was a hundred agents at Hilton & Hyland,” Mauricio continued in the clip shared on Instagram. “They did a billion dollars for the first time a year. I was 19.6% of their production and when I went to Rick and I said, ‘I’d really like equity and to be a partner.’ He went back, he talked to Jeff [Hyland], he got back to me and basically I was told no.”

He added, “Then I went home, I talked to Kyle [and] I go, ‘This will cause a lot of stress between you, your sister, and your family, and I don’t want to do this move of leaving and starting a company if you’re not comfortable. She was 100% supportive.”

There was major drama within the family after Mauricio left Hilton & Hyland – which Rick and Jeff co-founded – and launched his own brokerage firm, The Agency.

After seeing the clip of Mauricio talking about her family’s business, Paris took to the comments to hit back.

“My father is a consummate gentleman and has always taken the higher road. He would never speak negatively about his family-especially in the press,” Paris wrote. “Frankly we are all sick of him using the Hilton name every chance he gets to plug his lame show. It is enough already…”

Mauricio and Kyle announced their separation in July 2023 after 27 years of marriage. In a recent interview, Paris and mom Kathy weighed in on the split.

Season two of Buying Beverly Hills hits Netflix on March 22.