Tom Hardy's 'Venom 3' Gets Official Title, New Release Date Revealed

We have some exciting news for the upcoming Venom 3 movie!

The Sony feature, which centers on Tom Hardy‘s Spider-Man universe villain Eddie Brock/Venom, now has an official title and a brand new release date.

Kelly Marcel, who has written all three movies, is set to make her feature film directorial debut with the film. She also developed the story alongside Tom.

Variety reports that the third movie has been titled, Venom: The Last Dance, which seemingly hints that this will be his final film in the franchise.

In addition, Sony moved the release date up, from November 8th to now October 25, 2024!

Production on the upcoming movie was halted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike in 2023 and resumed in November that year.

Tom‘s last appearance as Eddie Brock was in an end credits scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home.