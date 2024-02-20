'Venom 3' - 1 New Star Joins the Cast, 3 Already Confirmed!

The Venom 3 cast is growing by the day!

The highly anticipated third movie in the Venom franchise is set to be released on November 8.

We already know a few of the stars who are set to appear in the film, and a new actor has just been announced!

Kelly Marcel will direct the movie in her feature directorial debut, and she wrote the screenplay from a story she developed with Tom Hardy. The two also developed the first two Venom movies.

Click through to find out who is set to star in Venom 3…