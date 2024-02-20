Top Stories
Hoda Kotb Breaks Silence on Kelly Rowland's 'Today' Show Walk Off, Seems to Confirm Why It Happened...

Hoda Kotb Breaks Silence on Kelly Rowland's 'Today' Show Walk Off, Seems to Confirm Why It Happened...

Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Hold Hands on Beach After Her 'Madame Web' Press Tour

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Hold Hands on Beach After Her 'Madame Web' Press Tour

Taylor Swift Grabs Dinner with Sabrina Carpenter in Sydney

Taylor Swift Grabs Dinner with Sabrina Carpenter in Sydney

Major 'Lord of the Rings' Season 2 Cast Shakeup Revealed: 1 Actor Exits, Another Is Replaced!

Major 'Lord of the Rings' Season 2 Cast Shakeup Revealed: 1 Actor Exits, Another Is Replaced!

Tue, 20 February 2024 at 4:30 pm

'Venom 3' - 1 New Star Joins the Cast, 3 Already Confirmed!

Continue Here »

'Venom 3' - 1 New Star Joins the Cast, 3 Already Confirmed!

The Venom 3 cast is growing by the day!

The highly anticipated third movie in the Venom franchise is set to be released on November 8.

We already know a few of the stars who are set to appear in the film, and a new actor has just been announced!

Kelly Marcel will direct the movie in her feature directorial debut, and she wrote the screenplay from a story she developed with Tom Hardy. The two also developed the first two Venom movies.

Click through to find out who is set to star in Venom 3…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Clark Backo, Juno Temple, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy, Venom, Venom 3