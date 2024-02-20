'Saturday Night Live' Announces Sydney Sweeney's Hosting Debut & Ariana Grande's Return as Musical Guest

The next set of hosts and musical guests for Saturday Night Live have been revealed!

The NBC late night sketch show just announced two hosts and two musical guests for upcoming March episodes, with Sydney Sweeney and Ariana Grande in the mix.

Sydney will be making her hosting debut on the March 2nd episode, with Kacey Musgraves serving as musical guest.

Ariana will return to the show as musical guest the following week, on March 9th, with Dune: Part Two‘s Josh Brolin returning as host!

Kacey and Ariana will both be promoting and performing songs from their upcoming new albums, Deeper Well and Eternal Sunshine, respectively.

Kacey‘s Deeper Well is scheduled to release on March 15th, while Ariana‘s Eternal Sunshine will release on March 8th, the day before her SNL performance!

March 2 and March 9! pic.twitter.com/CYZVslIr3u — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 20, 2024

